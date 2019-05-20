Durand Jones and Katie Toupin on Finding Your Identity Through Love and Location

Kyle Meredith With... Durand Jones and The Indications and Katie Toupin

Welcome to another eclectic, double-episode of Kyle Meredith With…

Today, Durand Jones and Aaron Frazer, both of the Indications, talk about how the orchestration from their 2019 album American Love Call were influenced by the doo-wop groups of the ’50s and how the ’70s soul-inspired record rides the line between social justice anthems and love songs.

Shortly after, Katie Toupin, formerly of Houndmouth, discusses her solo debut, Magnetic Moves, her personal hurdles, and how she found her own voice. We also hear what the days right after leaving Houndmouth were like, as well as being a hopeless romantic.

