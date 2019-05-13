Howard Jones on Society’s Relationship With Technology

Kyle Meredith With... Howard Jones

Synth-pop pioneer Howard Jones chats with Kyle Meredith about his latest album Transform, the second in a four-part series about the world’s relationship with technology following 2015’s Engage. Elsewhere, Kyle and Howard reflect on the anniversaries for three of Jones’ albums — 1989’s Cross That Line, 1994’s Working in the Backroom, and 2009’s Ordinary Heroes — and what he took away from each of those releases.

