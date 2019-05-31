L7 on Launching Rock 4 Choice, Signing with Joan Jett, and Being Saved by The Prodigy

Kyle Meredith With... L7

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



L7 founder Donita Sparks dropped into the WFPK studio to talk with Kyle Meredith about the band’s first album in 20 years, Scatter the Rats, particularly how the album balances big issues with humor. They also discuss the documentary that made their reunion a reality, how the band helped start Rock 4 Choice in the early ’90s and its current fight today, signing to Blackheart Records, and, of course, their history with Joan Jett.

Then, the two dial the clock back to ’99 to get the story behind Slap-Happy, the band’s final record before breaking up. Then, it’s back to 1994 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hungry For Stink, which featured a song that would be covered by The Prodigy on their Fat of the Land album, financially saving the band and leading to a moment where she gave a bouquet of flowers to the late Keith Flint and David Bowie.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via Apple Podcasts.