Mac DeMarco on Finally Writing His L.A. Album

Kyle Meredith With... Mac DeMarco

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Mac DeMarco gives Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss Here Comes The Cowboy and where he gets his love of soft rock and unapologetically romantic songs. We also hear about artist Henry Flynt’s influence on this record, how moving to Los Angeles affected his writing, jams like on the song “Choo Choo”, the lost art of the hidden track, and how starting his own record label has changed his day-to-day.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.