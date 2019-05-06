The Infamous Stringdusters on Finding American Optimism

Kyle Meredith With... The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters talk to Kyle Meredith about how compassion and togetherness are the big themes on their latest record, Rise Sun. The Nashville progressive bluegrass outfit also share what it was like to win a Grammy, the importance of a venue such as Red Rocks, and why they’re optimistic about the future of America.

