Kyle Meredith With... Wallows

Wallows gives Kyle Meredith a call to share the backstory on their debut album, Nothing Happens, which traces back 10 years and multiple band names. We also hear the story of their crazy bus fire, a board game video series they do with bands they tour with, and the awareness that comes from being in a band with famous actors (see: Dylan Minnette of 13 Reasons Why and Braeden Lemasters of Men of a Certain Age).

