Kyle Meredith With...
Wire’s Colin Newman Teases New Record for 2020

Legendary singer-songwriter also offers updates on Immersion and Githead

on May 15, 2019, 12:21pm
Wire founder Colin Newman gives Kyle Meredith a ring to take him through the details of 1979’s 154 ahead of its 40th anniversary, in addition to 1989’s It’s Beginning to and Back Again, aka IBTABA. The two also take some time to talk about the importance of Immersion and Githead, his two bands outside of Wire, and what’s been happening in those camps. And to top it all off, Newman says that they’re working on a new Wire record right now for a 2020 release.

