Lana Del Rey shares cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”: Stream

When reggae rock goes dream pop

by
on May 17, 2019, 12:39am
Lana Del Rey Sublime Doin Time Cover Song Stream David Brendan Hall
Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

In today’s news that no one asked for, Lana Del Rey has covered Sublime. As she teased earlier this month, LDR has put her own spin on the track “Doin’ Time” off the reggae rockers’ 1997 self-titled third and final album.

As one could predict, Rey adds a touch of sepia toned sadness to the song, adding a bit of canned glamor to the tune of infidelity. Personally, we’d rather here LDR try “Summertime”, the George Gershwin classic Sublime turned into what became their last single.

Still, her take on “Doin’ Time” is a nice little listen, as you can hear for yourself below. The recording was made on behalf of the new Sublime documentary, which recently screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Hopefully, there’s some new original tunes coming from LDR in the near future. She’s promised her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, by year’s end, though we’re still waiting on any solid details about the effort. Her last album was 2017’s Lust For Life, and she’s shared two singles over the last few months, “Venice Bitch” and “Mariners Apartment Complex”.

