Led Zeppelin to celebrate 50th anniversary with first officially licensed documentary

Led Zeppelin, photo by Dick Barnatt / Redferns

Led Zeppelin are celebrating the big 5-0 with a new documentary.

Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic), the currently untitled project will provide a comprehensive overview of the legendary outfit through never-before-seen archive film footage and photographs all fueled by state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band’s music.

What’s more, the film marks the first time that the band has taken part in a documentary about their legend as the film will boast new interviews with surviving members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, in addition to previously unseen interviews with the late John Bonham.

“The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life,” Jones contended.

“Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story,” said Plant.

(Ranking: Every Led Zeppelin Album from Worst to Best)

Page echoed those thoughts, adding: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

MacMahon wrote the film alongside Allison McGourty. Currently, it’s in post-production with editing by Dan Gitlin and sound supervision by Nicholas Bergh. MacMahon and McGourty are also producing the film alongside Garbage guitarist Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty.

One assumes they’re bringing a “whole lotta love” to the project.