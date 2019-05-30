Leo, one of the four Maine Coon cats who portrayed Church in this year’s Pet Sematary adaptation, has died.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, trainer Kirk Jarrett adopted Leo after working with him on the set of Pet Sematary. Jarrett subsequently launched an Instagram account compiling photos of the talented feline, and it was on Instagram where Jarrett confirmed the sad news of Leo’s passing on Wednesday.



“It is with deep sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away. He will be forever missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright!”

In an interview surrounding the release of Pet Sematary, Jarrett spoke proudly of Leo’s contributions: “Leo is a confident sit-stay cat. His role is as the undead Church; that was his whole purpose, to be the poster child. The cat you see all across the different platforms, and in the trailer, almost any time he’s in in the undead makeup—that was Leo.”