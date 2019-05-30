Menu
Lil Durk facing felony charges in connection with Atlanta shooting

The alleged incident took place in February

on May 30, 2019, 3:07pm
Lil Durk
Lil Durk

A warrant has been issued for Lil Durk’s arrest in connection with a shooting in Atlanta.

TMZ reports that the rapper is facing five felony charges, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

The alleged incident occurred at a restaurant called The Varsity in the early morning hours of February 5th. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shell casings from a riffle and a pistol were recovered at the scene.

Lil Durk intends to turn himself in to police on Thursday, according to a post on Instagram.

 

