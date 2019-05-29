Menu
Lil Nas X surprises fifth graders with buck-wild, uncensored “Old Town Road” performance: Watch

Lil Nas X brought "bull ridin' and boobies" to a gymnasium of screaming students

on May 29, 2019, 6:42pm
Lil Nas X performs for Lander Elementary's 5th grade class

Aside from Scholastic book fairs, my years as a fifth grader were fairly uneventful. However, the same can’t be said for the students at Ohio’s Lander Elementary School. Today, the fifth grade class was gifted a surprise appearance from the one and only Lil Nas X.

The rapper brought his “Old Town Road”, the hottest song in America, to the school’s gymnasium on Wednesday for a performance that can only be described as absolutely lit. Think Beatlemania, but it’s 2019 and features 11-year-old kids screaming “boobies” while wearing cowboy gear.

Pandemonium broke out from the very moment that Lil Nas X took the stage. The performance, which saw the students excitedly rapping along with the MC, even featured completely uncensored moments. Yes, the fifth graders proudly recited, “My life is a movie/ Bull ridin’ and boobies/ Cowboy hat from Gucci/ Wrangler on my booty.”

Watch below.

Lil Nas X’s unexpected visit came to fruition after a Lander Elementary School talent show video went viral last week. The clip showed students going buck-wild while covering “Old Town Road”. Lil Nas X came across it and offered to come by and give them a free concert.

“This has been unbelievable to see the response,” school principal Felecia Evans told local outlet WKYC. “We are so grateful for everyone to see how much joy and energy our students have, we have a great school and awesome students.”

Bull ridin’, boobies, and joy. A match made in elementary school heaven.

I’ve since taken the liberty of meme-ing this entire, inexplicable event.

