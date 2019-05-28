Lil Wayne announces Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 with Travis Scott and Meek Mill

Lil Wayne

On September 7th, Lil Wayne will host the 5th annual Lil WeezyAna Fest in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. This year’s event takes place at a new location, NO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds, and promises a lineup featuring Wayne alongside fellow rap titans Travis Scott and Meek Mill.

Other confirmed acts include Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Melli, along with surprise guests.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Lil WeezyAna Fest comes amidst Lil Wayne’s co-headlining tour with Blink-182. Get you tickets for that here.