Lil Wayne cancels Rolling Loud Festival appearance in protest of police checkpoint

Lil Wayne canceled his appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on Saturday night after refusing to go through a police checkpoint.

In a tweet announcing his cancelation, Wayne explained: “To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show.”



In a follow-up tweet, Lil Wayne said he still planned to appear at a Rolling Loud afterparty on Saturday night. He also reminded fans that they can him on tour with Blink-182 this summer.

Yesterday, Rolling Loud was briefly interrupted following reports of an active shooter on site. Though it was ultimately determined to be a false alarm, several festival-goers were injured in a stampede towards the exits. Meanwhile, earlier today Kodak Black was arrested on federal weapons charges prior to his own scheduled set at the festival.

