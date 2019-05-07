Lo-Pan unveil “Ascension Day” from new album Subtle: Stream

Lo-Pan, photo by Keith Marlowe

Hard rockers Lo-Pan return with their fifth full-length album, Subtle, on May 17th, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Ascension Day” (listen below).

“Ascension Day” features singer Jeff Martin’s soaring vocals over sludgy riffs, providing a nice dichotomy of melodic and heavy.



Martin tells us, “The song ‘Ascension Day’ is a note to myself. A note to remember not to allow myself to live in the darkest parts of my brain 24/7. To remember that, while there will always be dark and malignant areas of the human experience, I still have plenty of tools to rely on in my own mind and in my heart to build a bridge across the river of shit.”

The album was produced by James Brown (Foo Fighters, Ghost, Nine Inch Nails), and mastered by Ted Jenson (Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon). Pre-orders for Subtle are available here.

Along with the new album, Lo-Pan will be embarking on a summer tour supporting Corrosion of Conformity. That trek, which also features Crowbar and Quaker City Night Hawks, kicks off July 26th in Poughkeepsie, New York. See the full list of dates below.

Lo-Pan 2019 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Stoned and Dusted Festival

06/21 – Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611 (Maryland Doom Fest)

07/26 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance ^

07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater ^

07/29 – Kitchener, ON @ Dallas Nightclub ^

07/31 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

08/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation ^

08/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II ^

08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre ^

08/06 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s ^

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

08/10 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

08/11 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater ^

08/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

08/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore ^

08/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live ^

08/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

08/22 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel ^

08/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 ^

08/24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

08/25 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

^ = with Corrosion of Conformity, Crowbar, and Quaker City Night Hawks