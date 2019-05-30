Lower Dens, photo by Torso

Four years after the release of Escape From Evil, Baltimore’s Lower Dens are back with a new album. The indie pop band will let loose The Competition on September 6th through Ribbon Music.

Lower Dens’ fourth record to date explores the unhealthy urgency that competition often brings. Specifically chosen by the group’s lead singer and songwriter Jana Hunter, the record’s title is “a term for a socio-psychological phenomenon this [competition] generates,” explains a press release, “a kind of psychosis that accelerates our insecurities and anxieties to the point of total overload, corroding our intimacies, our communities, and our senses of self.”



Hunter detailed further in a statement:

“The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible. I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that.”

In anticipation of the new album, Lower Dens are sharing the sweeping lead single “Young Republicans”. Check it out below via its official music video directed by Raul Gonzo.

The Competition Artwork:

The Competition Tracklist:

01. Galapagos

02. Hand Of God

03. Two Faced Love

04. Young Republicans

05. Real Thing

06. Buster Keaton

07. I Drive

08. Simple Life

09. Empire Sundown

10. Lucky People

11. In Your House