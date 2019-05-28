Lucy Dacus announces North American headlining tour

Lucy Dacus has lined up a North American headlining tour for the fall.
The months-long trek runs from early September through the first week of November. Montreal, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Chicago, and Minneapolis are among the cities included on the first half of the itinerary. Additionally, Dacus is expected to visit Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix and St. Louis.
This new North American tour follows the folk songwriter’s spring US outing and busy summer season playing the European festival circuit. It comes in support of her 2019 project, a year-long music series in which Dacus releases covers and original songs to coincide with major holidays. She most recently shared “My Mother & I” in honor of Mother’s Day.
Dacus dropped her excellent solo record, Historian, last year. 2018 also saw the debut of boygenius, the supergroup comprised of Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.
Consult Dacus’ full tour schedule below. Grab your tickets here.
Lucy Dacus 2019 Tour Dates:
04/24 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
05/11- Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North
05/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/24 – Hollerich, LU @ Den Atelier *
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
05/27 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *
05/28 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *
05/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz *
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/04 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
06/05 – London, UK @ EartH
06/06 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound
06/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
06/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES
06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablisfestivalen
06/15 – Stockholm, SE @ STHLM Americana
06/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
06/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
06/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
06/28 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers
07/02 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ MarX
07/04 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge
07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe
07/08 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm
07/10 – Lausanne, CH @ Festival de la Cite
07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival
07/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping ^
07/31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
09/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
09/14 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival
09/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Cityfolk Festival
09/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
09/21 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots
10/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
10/11 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/16 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
10/17 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
10/18 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/19 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Theater
10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre
11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center
* = w/ Jawbreaker
^ = w/ Julien Baker
Revisit “My Mother & “I”:
As well her appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she spoke about boygenius and the impact of Bruce Springsteen on her own music.
