Lucy Dacus announces North American headlining tour

Lucy Dacus has lined up a North American headlining tour for the fall.

The months-long trek runs from early September through the first week of November. Montreal, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Chicago, and Minneapolis are among the cities included on the first half of the itinerary. Additionally, Dacus is expected to visit Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, Phoenix and St. Louis.



This new North American tour follows the folk songwriter’s spring US outing and busy summer season playing the European festival circuit. It comes in support of her 2019 project, a year-long music series in which Dacus releases covers and original songs to coincide with major holidays. She most recently shared “My Mother & I” in honor of Mother’s Day.

Dacus dropped her excellent solo record, Historian, last year. 2018 also saw the debut of boygenius, the supergroup comprised of Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker.

Lucy Dacus 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK Waterfront

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/07 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05/11- Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds North

05/12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/24 – Hollerich, LU @ Den Atelier *

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

05/27 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *

05/29 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz *

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/04 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

06/05 – London, UK @ EartH

06/06 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound

06/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

06/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ YES

06/14 – Stavanger, NO @ Mablisfestivalen

06/15 – Stockholm, SE @ STHLM Americana

06/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

06/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

06/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

06/28 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers

07/02 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ MarX

07/04 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge

07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Flex Cafe

07/08 – Dornbirn, AT @ Conrad Sohm

07/10 – Lausanne, CH @ Festival de la Cite

07/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Festival

07/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits TV Taping ^

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/10 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

09/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

09/14 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival

09/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Cityfolk Festival

09/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

09/21 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

10/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/16 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

10/17 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

10/18 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/19 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Theater

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/01 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center

* = w/ Jawbreaker

^ = w/ Julien Baker

Revisit “My Mother & “I”:

As well her appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where she spoke about boygenius and the impact of Bruce Springsteen on her own music.

