Courtney Love (photo by Philip Cosores), Lykke Li (photo byHeather Kaplan), and Cat Power (photo by Eliot Lee Hazel)

Last month, Lykke Li announced an all-female music festival called YOLA FEST. However, the summer event has since undergone some changes due to “production issues,” and now has a new name, date, and lineup.

Re-dubbed YOLA DÍA, the music festival has been pushed back from its original June 8th date to August 18th. Charli XCX and Ambar Lucid are no longer on the updated bill, however, they’ve been replaced by Sophie, Kelsey Lu, and Empress Of.



Cat Power, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion, and Li are still onboard as originally planned. Love is also still expected to deliver a rare acoustic set at the all-day event.

“Change is inevitable and sometimes things have to fall apart so better things can fall together. Due to conflicts and production issues beyond our control, we are now changing the date, changing the name, but keeping all the good vibes,” Li wrote on Twitter. “More heart, more women, more summer, more food, more wine, more mezcal.”

Taking place at Los Angeles State Historic Park, YOLA DÍA is meant to be “celebration of the arts, culture, and music by the women of today,” per a statement. Its name comes from and is presented by YOLA Mezcal, a mezcal brand located in Oaxaca, Mexico and founded by Yola Jimenez, Gina Correll Aglietti, and Li. Run and staffed by women, the company is dedicated to “developing the economic autonomy of the women of Oaxaca by providing them with steady work and fair wages.”

Tickets are on sale now at the festival’s official website, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored. YOLA DÍA is partnering with PLUS1 to ensure that a portion of ticket proceeds benefit The Downtown Women’s Center in LA, which works to assist and empower women experiencing homelessness.

More heart, more women, more summer, more food, more wine, more mezcal. August 18th could not come soon enough! Thank you for your flexibility. I love ya’ll @YolaDiaLA @yolamezcal – https://t.co/ZejjMQItfK — Lykke Li (@LykkeLi) May 28, 2019

In related news, a statement notes that Li is currently working on a new EP, still sad still sexy, due for release this summer. The “collection of new music and remixes” follows so sad so sexy, one of our favorite albums of 2018.