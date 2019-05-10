Mac DeMarco releases new album Here Comes the Cowboy: Stream

Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco is back, friendo. The slacker rocker has today released his latest album, Here Comes the Cowboy. Stream it now below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Marking DeMarco’s fourth full-length overall, Cowboy follows 2017’s This Old Dog. Recorded at DeMarco’s own Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles, nearly all of the instruments on the effort were played by the musician himself, save for a few keyboard contributions from touring bandmate Alec Meen.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

The announcement of Here Comes the Cowboy was met with immediate controversy as many pointed out the ironic similarity between its title and the title of Mitski’s most recent record, Be the Cowboy. Even more, both records feature a single called “Nobody”. However, both artists have spoken on the issue, with Mitski tweeting, “I’m 100% sure mac & I just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious!”

DeMarco, meanwhile, claimed to have never heard Mitski’s album, and later said he wasn’t trying to “troll” her. “Even if I had known, I don’t think I would’ve changed it,” he said, adding that Mitski expressed her own shock at how people stirred controversy. “I didn’t think people were gonna run with it that far. It’s ridiculous. It’s just music.”

Other singles included “All of Our Yesterdays” and “On the Square”. Stream the full LP below, and catch DeMarco on tour by finding tickets here.

Here Comes the Cowboy Artwork:

Here Comes the Cowboy Tracklist:

01. Here Comes The Cowboy

02. Nobody

03. Finally Alone

04. Little Dogs March

05. Preoccupied

06. Choo Choo

07. K

08. Heart to Heart

09. Hey Cowgirl

10. On the Square

11. All of Our Yesterdays

12. Skyless Moon

13. Baby Bye Bye