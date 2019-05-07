Menu
Music Videos
Mac DeMarco repurposes milk in wild video for new single “On the Square”: Watch

Here Comes the Cowboy hits stores this Friday

by
on May 07, 2019, 9:00am
Mac DeMarco, "On the Square", Video, New Single

Remember those Got Milk ads from the ’90s?

Mac DeMarco probably does, at least if we’re to judge the twisted music video for his new single, “On the Square”. The latest track off his forthcoming fourth studio album, Here Comes the Cowboy, gets downright weird, and in the best way possible.

“This video has been my most intimate experience with milk yet,” says co-director William Sipos of the dairy chaos. “At one point I had Mac in a latex mask, shivering in a kiddie pool filled with cold milk. I did not feel like a nice person.” No kidding.

Watch below.

Here Comes the Cowboy hits stores on May 10th via Mac’s Record Label. “On the Square” follows past singles “All Of Our Yesterdays” and “Nobody”. In related news, DeMarco recently addressed the Mitski conundrum and also covered Feist.

