Dreams Comes True: Mac Sabbath to tour with Okilly Dokilly

Mac Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly

Cancel your plans, because the biggest tour of the year has just been announced. Mac Sabbath, the McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath covers band is hitting the road with Simpsons-inspired “Nedal” band Okilly Dokilly.

“The American Cheese Tour 2019” kicks off July 26th in Tempe, AZ and hits over 30 US cities before wrapping up in Flagstaff, AZ on September 7th. Notably, the tour will touch down on Springfield, Missouri on August 7th. Black Sabbath are also confirmed to play Springfield, Indiana when they appear at this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos on August 1st.



Tickets are now available through Mac Sabbath’s website, and you can see the full itinerary below. Playboy Manbaby will open the entirety of the tour.

Mac Sabbath recently connected with thee Ozzy Osbourne, while Okilly Dokilly were featured on an episode of The Simpsons.

Mac Sabbath 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^

07/27 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *^

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *^

07/30 – Oklahoma City @ Tower Theatre

07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads*^

08/01 – Springfield, IN @ Gathering of the Juggalos

08/02 – Columbus, OH @ Al Rosa Villa *^

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *^

08/04 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *^

08/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *^

08/07 – Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom *^

08/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Shrine *^

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *^

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *^

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *^

08/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *^

08/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos *^

08/15 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *^

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *^

08/17 – Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda *^

08/18 – Melbourne, FL @ Iron Oak Post

08/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall *^

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell *^

08/22 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Music *^

08/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd St. *^

08/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall v

08/25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *^

08/27 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Montclair Theater *^

08/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill *^

08/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *^

08/30 – Toledo, OH @ Frankie’s *^

08/31 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *^

09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *^

09/03 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone ^

09/04 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s ^

09/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios ^

09/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room ^

* = w/ Okilly Dokilly

^ = w/ Playboy Manbaby