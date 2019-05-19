Madonna performs “Like a Virgin” and “Future” at Eurovision 2019: Watch

Madonna at Eurovision

Madonna took the stage at 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday. The Queen of Pop marked the 30th anniversary of her 1989 album, Like A Prayer, by performing its title track. She also previewed her new album, Madame X, by teaming up with Migos’ Quavo for Future”. Replay both performances below.

Madonna’s Eurovision appearance was not without controversy. Worsening conditions in Palestine have led a number of prominent artists to launch the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement in protest of Israel’s oppressive policies toward Palestine. However, Madonna resisted calls to cancel her performance, saying in a statement: “I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be.”



She further acknowledged the controversy during her performance. “Let’s never underestimate the power of music to bring people together,” Madonna said at one point. Two of her backing dancers also briefly appeared wearing the Israeli and Palestinian flags.

