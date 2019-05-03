Madonna unveils empowering new single “I Rise”: Stream

Madonna's artwork for "I Rise"

On the heels of her show-stopping, $5 million dollar performance at the Billboard Music Awards, Madonna has released a new song. “I Rise” serves as closing track to her upcoming album, Madame X. The politically charged anthem begins with a sample of Emma Gonzalez’s speech calling for stricter gun control in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018. Take a listen below.

(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop)



The release of “I Rise” comes one day ahead of the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where Madonna will be honored with the Advocate for Change Award.

Madame X arrives June 14th via Interscope Records. Along with the Maluma-featuring lead single, “Medellín”, the album features collaborations with Migo’s Quavo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, along with production from Diplo and Mike Dean.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Madame X Tracklist:

01. Medellín (feat. Maluma)

02. Dark Ballet

03. God Control

04. Future (feat. Quavo)

05. Batuka

06. Killers Who Are Partying

07. Crave (feat. Swae Lee)

08. Crazy

09. Come Alive

10. Extreme Occident *

11. Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta)

12. Bitch I’m Loca (feat. Maluma)

13. I Don’t Search I Find

14. Looking for Mercy *

15. I Rise

* = deluxe version