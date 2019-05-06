Madonna announces US tour dates

Madonna's "Madame X Tour"

Madonna has announced a US tour in support of her new album, Madame X, which is due out next month. Simply titled the “Madame X Tour”, it consists of a series of intimate concert residences taking place from September through November.

The Queen of Pop will first visit New York’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House for a seven-day run, followed by four nights at the Chicago Theatre. She’ll then close out the trek with five dates at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.



A press statement notes that additional dates will be announced for the cities of Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. A European leg of the “Madame X Tour” is also in the works for 2020, with shows expected to go down at the Coliseum in Lisbon, London’s Palladium, and the Grand Rex in Paris.

(Read: Classic Album Review: Madonna’s Like a Prayer)

Fans can submit “ticket requests” for all shows now through Friday, May 10th on LiveNation. Every ticket purchase includes a CD copy of the new album. Tickets will later be available here.

Madame X arrives June 14th through Interscope Records. Following “Medellín” and “I Rise”, Madonna is due to share the next single, “Crave” featuring Swae Lee, on May 10th.

Consult Madonna’s full tour itinerary below.

Madonna 2019 Tour Dates:

09/12 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/14 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/15 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/17 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/19 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/21 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/22 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Revisit “I Rise”: