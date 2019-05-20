Madonna adds new dates to Madame X tour, including shows in Vegas, Philly, Boston, and Miami

Madonna Madame X Tour

In support of her upcoming album, Madame X, Madonna will stage a series of lengthy residences in cities across the US and Europe throughout late 2019 and into early 2020.

Today, she’s expanded on her upcoming itinerary with the announcement new shows in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, and Paris. Additionally, she’s tacked on more dates to previously announced stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London.



As it stands now, Madonna’s tour schedule spans 68 performances, including 17 nights at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York; 12 shows at the London Palladium; and 11 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

(Buy: Tickets to Madonna’s Madame X Tour)

Ticket requests for the newly announced dates are ongoing now through through Friday, May 24th at 12:00 noon ET via Live Nation. The purchase of each ticket includes a copy of Madame X, which is out officially on May 24th.

Tickets are also available via StubHub.

Over the weekend, Madonna made a controversial appearance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, where she performed “Like A Prayer” and the Madame X track “Future”.

Madonna 2019-2019 Tour Dates:

09/12 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/14 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/15 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/17 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/19 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/21 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/22 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/24 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/25 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/26 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

09/28 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/01 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/02 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/03 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/05 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/06 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/07 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/01 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/02 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

12/14 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/15 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/17 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/18 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

12/19 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

01/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

01/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

01/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

01/26 – London, UK @ London Palladium

01/27 – London, UK @ London Palladium

01/29 – London, UK @ London Palladium

01/30 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/01 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/02 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/04 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/05 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/06 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/08 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/09 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/11 – London, UK @ London Palladium

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

02/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

02/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

02/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

02/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex