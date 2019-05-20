Madonna adds new dates to Madame X tour, including shows in Vegas, Philly, Boston, and Miami

In support of her upcoming album, Madame X, Madonna will stage a series of lengthy residences in cities across the US and Europe throughout late 2019 and into early 2020.
Today, she’s expanded on her upcoming itinerary with the announcement new shows in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, and Paris. Additionally, she’s tacked on more dates to previously announced stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London.
As it stands now, Madonna’s tour schedule spans 68 performances, including 17 nights at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York; 12 shows at the London Palladium; and 11 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Ticket requests for the newly announced dates are ongoing now through through Friday, May 24th at 12:00 noon ET via Live Nation. The purchase of each ticket includes a copy of Madame X, which is out officially on May 24th.
Tickets are also available via StubHub.
Over the weekend, Madonna made a controversial appearance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, where she performed “Like A Prayer” and the Madame X track “Future”.
Madonna 2019-2019 Tour Dates:
09/12 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/14 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/15 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/17 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/19 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/21 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/22 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/24 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/25 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/26 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
09/28 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/01 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/02 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/03 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/05 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/06 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/07 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
12/01 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
12/02 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
12/14 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/15 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/17 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/18 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
12/19 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
01/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
01/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
01/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
01/26 – London, UK @ London Palladium
01/27 – London, UK @ London Palladium
01/29 – London, UK @ London Palladium
01/30 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/01 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/02 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/04 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/05 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/06 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/08 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/09 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/11 – London, UK @ London Palladium
02/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
02/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
02/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
02/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
02/23 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex