Madonna performs “Medellín” live for the first time at 2019 Billboard Awards: Watch

Complete with elaborate CGI effects and holograms, the performance reportedly cost $5 million

by
on May 01, 2019, 9:52pm
Madonna at Billboard Music Awards 2019
Madonna took the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night to debut her comeback single, “Medellín”, live for the first time. And she did so in epic fashion.

According to reports, the massive performance cost The Queen of Pop a whopping $5 million (!) to produce. Every penny appeared to be well spent, though, as Madonna was joined not only by collaborator Maluma, but also a host of CGI effects and even holograms.

Replay it down below.

The reggaeton-inflected “Medellín” is the singer’s first in four years and serves as the first preview of Madonna’s long-awaited Madame X album. Due out June 14th va Interscope Records, it features additional collaborations with Migo’s Quavo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, along with production from Diplo and Mike Dean.

No comments