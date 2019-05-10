Madonna teams with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on new song “Crave”: Stream

Madonna and Swae Lee

Madonna has always been about her chameleonic pop tendencies, and her forthcoming Madame X seems chock full of prime examples. She went Latin on the Maluma-featuring “Medellín”, then got political with “I Rise”. Now, the Queen of Pop is dipping into hip-hop with her latest single, “Crave”.

A collaboration with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, the track is built of the skittering, laid-back percussion of your typical hip-hop cut. Over the beat, Madge rap-sings, “My cravings get dangerous/ I don’t think we should wait/ ‘Cause I’m just me/ That’s all I can be.” Take a listen below.

Madame X arrives June 14th via Interscope Records. Madonna will stage a series of intimate concert residencies in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles to supports the release. You can get tickets here.