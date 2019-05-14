First trailer for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil pits Angelina Jolie against Michelle Pfeiffer: Watch

Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

Bow to your Mistress.

It’s been five years since Disney’s Sleeping Beauty prequel, Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie. Seeing how live-action adaptations are the Mouse House’s bag these days, it’s no surprise that they’re revisiting the story yet again for a sequel in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.



Today, they’ve dropped the first trailer which finds familiar faces like Elle Fanning, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, and Juno Temple sharing the silver screen with newcomers in Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson, Warwick Davis, and Ed Skerin.

The best part, of course, is that Pfeiffer is playing Queen Ingrith, the mother to Dickinson’s Prince Philip and direct nemesis to Jolie’s titular mistress. Seeing how Jolie was rumored for the Catwoman role multiple times in her career, it’s almost poetic the two will go against one another.

Watch below.

Due out October 18th, the film is directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who fills in for OG director Robert Stromberg. In related news, Disney has plans on broadening their animated villains for a new unrelated Disney+ series. Oooh sinful!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.