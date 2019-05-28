Mandy Moore scales Mount Everest during deadliest climbing year in decades

Mandy Moore climbs Mount Everest

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a harrowing account of the current climbing conditions at Mount Everest. Already this season, 11 people have lost their lives attempting to scale the mountain, and experts believe overcrowding brought on by inexperienced climbers is at the root of the issue.

Thus, eyebrows were definitely raised when word surfaced over the weekend that actress/singer Mandy Moore had embarked on her own Everest excursion. Fans of This is Us need not to worry, however; Moore’s scaled-down 10-day journey only saw her climb to Everest’s basecamp, and she was accompanied by an experienced Everest guide who had scaled the mountain multiple times in the past.



In an Instagram post, Moore said she “went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you… but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible.” She added,

“Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth. Sign me up. We also decided as a group to refer to our trip as a Everest viewing trek incase our plans deviated from the original goal of making it to base camp, placing greater importance on the journey and not the destination…

3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La. We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned….”

After reaching basecamp, Moore further reflected on her journey, writing,

“There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own…

Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. One of the greatest gifts/lessons that Melissa simultaneously bestowed on us during this trek was the fine art of pressure breathing. It makes all the difference as you climb higher. It’s essentially a big inhale and a sharp, forceful exhale, like you’re blowing out a candle across the room, to open up your lungs, allowing you to use more oxygen, etc… Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.

So as we weaved around the Himalayas from 14,400ft-16,200ft-17,600ft: this particular technique was essential in propelling us forward…

Spoiler alert: we made it!!! It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains. The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation….that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly.”

See photos from Moore’s excursion below: