Mannequin Pussy reveal new song “Who You Are”: Stream

Punk outfit's latest encourages self-love

by
on May 20, 2019, 12:18pm
Mannequin Pussy, photo by Marcus Maddox

Mannequin Pussy return next month with their third album, Patience. Due out through Epitaph, the follow-up to 2016’s Romantic was recorded with producer and engineer Will Yip (Quicksand, The Menzingers), who helped the band channel a different kind of energy in the studio.

“In the past there’s been a chaotic feeling to the recording process, but working with Will put us in a different headspace,” explained singer Marisa Dabice. “It helped us show our progression over the past few years and make a very crisp-sounding record, without losing the dirtiness of what Mannequin Pussy really is.”

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

April’s lead single, “Drunk II”, saw the Philly punk outfit pull back a bit on the chaos in lieu of more patience. We hear this again on the group’s newest offering, “Who Are You”, in which Dabice uses a gentle approach to encourage self-love and self-empowerment.

“Oh, who taught you to hate the way you are? If I were you there’s not a thing I would restart,” she sings earnestly and calmly. “I love who you are.”

Stream it below.

Patience arrives June 21st and will be supported with a corresponding tour. Grab your tickets here.

