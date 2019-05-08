Mayhem to release new album in October after inking new record deal

Mayhem

Mayhem, the influential Norwegian black metal band who served as the subject of the recent feature film Lords of Chaos, will return with their next album in the fall of this year after inking a new record deal with Century Media Records.

The band’s sixth full-length LP will arrive on October 25th, and will be followed by a headlining tour of Europe that will kick off on October 31st in Nijmegen, Netherlands.

“Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history,” the band stated. “We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future.”

Mayhem’s tumultuous story, which includes the violent deaths of early members Per “Dead” Ohlin and Øystein “Euronymous” Aarseth, was depicted in Lords of Chaos, a movie directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Rory Culkin, among others.

[Also Read: Jonas Akerlund, Rory Culkin, and Emory Cohen Dive Into the Mayhem That Is Lords of Chaos]

Mayhem’s current lineup includes longtime members Necrobutcher (bass), Hellhammer (drums), and Attila Csihar (vocals), alongside more recent recruits Teloch (guitar) and Ghul (guitar).

Mayhem 2019 Tour Dates:

10/31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

11/01 – Leiden, NL @ Gebr De Nobel

11/05 – Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

11/06 – Rennes, FR @ L’etage

11/07 – Toulouse, FR @ Metronum

11/10 – Lyon, FR @ CCO

11/12 – Milano, IT @ Magazzini Generali

11/14 – Vienna, AT @ Szene

11/15 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/17 – Lille, FR @ Tyrant Fest

11/19 – Kassel, DE @ Musik Theater 130BPM

11/21 – Mannheim, DE @ MS Connextion Complex

11/22 – Vosselaar, BE @ Biebob

11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinehalle

11/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

11/26 – Tampere, FI @ Pakkahuone

11/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

11/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben

11/30 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik