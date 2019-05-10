Maynard James Keenan to doubters: Yes, the new Tool album is coming on August 30th

Tool

With some fans still refusing to believe that Tool will indeed be releasing their long-awaited new album on August 30th, as they revealed at their show in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this week, singer Maynard James Keenan is quashing their doubts.

Keenan shared a meme on Twitter this morning (May 10th) that reads, “Every member of the band Tool: The new album is dropping August 30th 2019. Every Tool Fan: Is it though?”, complete with an image of Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Maynard answered the question by adding, “Yes. #yesitis.” See below:

If that’s not enough for you to believe that the band’s first album in 13 years is coming this summer, Tool’s Twitter account now has an animated graphic with the August 30th date included:

Along with the release date, Tool have started playing two new songs on their current U.S. tour, debuting “Invincible” and the full version of “Descending” during their headlining gig at the Welcome to Rockville festival this past Sunday.

The band’s U.S. tour continues through a May 19th show at the Chicago Open Air festival, followed by a European tour that kicks off in June. Grab tickets to Tool’s upcoming shows here, and enter to win tickets to the show of your choice here.