Maynard James Keenan debuts new rainbow mohawk at Tool tour kick-off

Maynard James Keenan at Tool's tour kick-off

New music wasn’t the only thing debuted by Tool during last night’s tour kick-off. Frontman Maynard James Keenan also showed off a new look.

For the last several years, Keenan has been prancing around on stage in riot gear. But with last night’s show marking the start of new era for the band, Keenan ditched the tactical suit in favor of a bushy rainbow-colored mohawk, face paint, plaid pants, and a black Under Armour t-shirt overtop a bullet proof vest. You know, just your run-of-the-mill concert garb.



Check out more photos of Keenan’s new look below.

During last night’s set at Welcome to Rockville, Tool debuted two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible”. The band will remain on the road through mid-May. You can enter to win tickets to the concert of your choice. They’re also available for purchase here.