Mayor Pete and Morrissey to appear on same episode of Fallon

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Morrissey

On Monday night, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will host two major figures in the gay community: Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Morrissey. However, the similarities end just about there, as the duo sport strikingly different ideologies.

The Democratic mayor and Alfred E. Neuman look-a-like will appear on the late-night program to speak on his ongoing presidential campaign. Meanwhile, the increasingly hardline conservative Smiths frontman — who equates halal certifiers as “ISIS supporters” and loves to remind “the Loony Left” that Hitler was a Leftist — will serve as the night’s musical guest, following up his Broadway residency that wrapped over the weekend. Regardless, hats off to the genius booker who will bring the two together, as the Moz is sure to go off, as he is wont to do, if given the opportunity.



Watch Mayor Pete preview his appearance on The Tonight Show below.