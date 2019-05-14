Mayor Pete slow jams his stump speech on Fallon: Watch

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

There sure were a lot of political statements going around all over The Tonight Show on Tuesday night. On one side, musical guest Morrissey promoted his far-right ideology while singing “Morning Starship”. Earlier in the evening, however, couch guest Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave a performance of his own, one that firmly established the Democratic presidential candidate’s liberal leanings.

Mayor Pete joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to “slow jam the news,” but he didn’t actually do much news reporting. Instead, the Alfred E. Neuman look-a-like rehashed his highlights reel, talking about how he plans to reach across the aisle, his desire to end the electoral college, and boasting his political credentials. The performance even managed to drop a reference to Bubba Sparkxxx’s “Ms. New Booty”, a nice jab at the President’s intelligence, and poked fun at Buttigieg’s relatively young age.



Mayor Pete also sat down for a more straightforward interview, during which he discussed heckling Jerry Seinfeld with a key to the city of South Bend, touted his military credentials, and yes, talked about his policies. Watch that segment below.