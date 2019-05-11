Trump likens Pete Buttigieg to Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman

Pete Buttigieg and Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman

As America’s chief schoolyard bully, Donald Trump loves giving nicknames to his political rivals. Some — like “Crooked Hillary” and “Little Marco” — have proven effective. But more often than not, the president’s epithets reveal more about his fragile psyche and limited vocabulary skills than they are accurate or effective representations of their intended targets.

In a testament to his rapid rise, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttegig is the latest to receive a nickname from Trump. And credit where credit is due, it’s definitely more creative than “Crazy Joe Biden”.



In an interview with Politico, Trump described the 37-year-old Buttegig as “Alfred E. Neuman,” the gap-toothed boy who dons MAD magazine. “Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” Trump declared.

Asked for a response, Buttegig told Politico that he “didn’t get the reference” and “had to Google” Alfred E. Neuman. “I guess it’s just a generational thing,” Buttegig quipped, before admitting, “It’s kind of funny, I guess.”

Still, Buttegig isn’t sweating his new-found designation; in fact, he used it as an opportunity to take a swipe at Trump. “But he’s also the president of the United States and I’m surprised he’s not spending more time trying to salvage this China deal,” Buttegig remarked.

For its part, MAD says it’s never heard of Buttigieg…