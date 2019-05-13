Megadeth officially begin recording new album

Megadeth

Bassist David Ellefson recently said that a new Megadeth new album likely won’t arrive until early 2020, but nonetheless, the legendary thrash act has officially begun recording their 16th full-length studio effort.

The band posted a handful of photos from the studio on their official website and social media pages on Friday (May 10th), with the simple caption, “It begins. #megadeth16.” In one shot, we see Ellefson and frontman Dave Mustaine sitting across from each other with instruments in hand, and in another Ellefson is joined by guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

Megadeth have some extra time on their hands now that their tour supporting Ozzy Osbourne was postponed until next year after the Prince of Darkness fell at home, aggravating old injuries. That trek was supposed to kick off on May 29th, but will now kick off next year on May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta. However, it unclear whether Megadeth will support Ozzy on the newly scheduled dates.

In March, Mustaine revealed that he was eight songs into writing the new Megadeth album, adding, “This new material is only going to get better and better.”

Even with the Ozzy tour getting postponed, Megadeth have a busy 2019 ahead of them. In addition to recording the new album, the band is releasing the 350-page graphic novel Death by Design, headlining their own MegaCruise, and playing the Psycho Las Vegas and Exit 111 festivals.