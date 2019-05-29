Megadeth to reissue United Abominations, Endgame, and TH1RT3EN

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, photo by David Brendan Hall

Megadeth have announced reissues of three recent albums — United Abominations (2007), Endgame (2009), and TH1RT3EN (2011). The reissues each feature a bonus track and will see fresh releases on vinyl and CD on July 26th via BMG.

The records were vital in the resurgence of Megadeth following their short disbandment in 2002 and reformation in 2004, documenting a prolific songwriting period for Dave Mustaine. United Abominations and Endgame are also receiving a new audio remaster from producer Ted Jensen. Check out the tracklists for each album below.



Even though the albums are relatively recent in their discography, the reissues come are no surprise, as Mustaine and Megadeth have always been prudent about keeping their records in print and updated to industry standards. For the band’s colossal reissue campaign of their first eight Capitol releases in 2004, Mustaine even re-recorded vocals and parts that he didn’t approve during the initial mixes. The band also just released the career-spanning Warheads on Foreheads anthology.

New of the reissues comes as Megadeth work on their 16th album. Earlier this month, the band officially hit the studio to begin recording the new effort, which bassist David Ellefson recently said would likely surface in early 2020.

Pre-orders for the vinyl and CD versions of the reissues are available direct from the band’s site here.

United Abominations Tracklist:

01. Sleepwalker

02. Washington Is Next!

03. Never Walk Alone… A Call to Arms

04. United Abominations

05. Gears of War

06. Blessed Are the Dead

07. Play for Blood

08. Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free) (featuring Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil)

09. Amerikhastan

10. You’re Dead

11. Burnt Ice

12. Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin Cover) [CD Bonus Track]

Endgame Tracklist:

01. Dialectic Chaos

02. This Day We Fight!

03. 44 Minutes

04. 1,320’

05. Bite the Hand

06. Bodies

07. Endgame

08. The Hardest Part of Letting Go… Sealed with a Kiss

09. Head Crusher

10. How the Story Ends

11. The Right to Go Insane

12. Washington Is Next (Live) [CD Bonus Track]

TH1RT3EN Tracklist:

01. Sudden Death

02. Public Enemy No. 1

03. Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)

04. We the People

05. Guns, Drugs & Money

06. Never Dead

07. New World Order

08. Fast Lane

09. Black Swan

10. Wrecker

11. Millennium of the Blind

12. Deadly Nightshade

13. 13

14. Public Enemy No. 1 (Live) [CD Bonus Track]