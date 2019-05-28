Meghan Markle to sit out of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Meghan Markle and Donald Trump

A prominent face will be absent from the festivities surrounding Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will not be in attendance for any of the ceremonial events taking place during Trump’s early June visit, according to a schedule released on Tuesday. Her husband, Prince Harry will join the president for a private lunch hosted by the Queen, while Prince William and Duchess Kate will have Trump over for tea.



Markle has not yet resumed public engagements following the birth of the couple’s son, Archie, earlier this month, but that just may be a conveient excuse. As Marie Claire points out, the former Suits star has made no secret about her disdain for Trump, having previously described his politics as “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” Markle said during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore back in 2016.

With Trump’s approval rating in the UK hovering just above 20%, Markle may have finally found a way to get in the Brits’ good graces.