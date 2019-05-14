The Melvins announce massive fall 2019 US tour with Redd Kross

The Melvins

The Melvins have always been true road warriors, logging countless miles on tour, and this fall will be no different, as the sludge veterans have just announced a massive 10-week U.S. trek with Redd Kross and ShitKid.

The tour kicks off September 3rd in San Diego, California, and runs all the way through a November 5th show in Las Vegas, with the dates listed below below.



“Redd Kross and ShitKid are two of my favorites,” said Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne. “We’ve already done fantastic European tours with both of these bands so I know bringing them out with us on this trip will be a total mind blower for the lucky fans.”

Interestingly, bassist Steven McDonald is a member of Melvins and Redd Kross, and will be performing double duty on this tour. Moreover, drummer Dale Crover will play drums for both the Melvins and Redd Kross on the trek, as well.

The Melvins, whose most recent album is 2018’s Pinkus Abortion Technician, are set to release a combined vinyl reissue of the 1999 albums The Maggot and The Bootlicker later this year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 17th. Once shows sell out, tickets will be available here.

Melvins 2019 US Tour Dates with Redd Kross and ShitKid:

09/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

09/08 – Berkeley, CA C@ ornerstone

09/10 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

09/15 – Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

09/16 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/19 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

09/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

09/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Red Theatre

10/07 – Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theatre

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

10/18 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Rom

10/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/25 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

10/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/28 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon