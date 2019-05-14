The Melvins announce massive fall 2019 US tour with Redd Kross

The Melvins have always been true road warriors, logging countless miles on tour, and this fall will be no different, as the sludge veterans have just announced a massive 10-week U.S. trek with Redd Kross and ShitKid.
The tour kicks off September 3rd in San Diego, California, and runs all the way through a November 5th show in Las Vegas, with the dates listed below below.
“Redd Kross and ShitKid are two of my favorites,” said Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne. “We’ve already done fantastic European tours with both of these bands so I know bringing them out with us on this trip will be a total mind blower for the lucky fans.”
(Buy: Tickets to Melvins’ Upcoming Tour Dates)
Interestingly, bassist Steven McDonald is a member of Melvins and Redd Kross, and will be performing double duty on this tour. Moreover, drummer Dale Crover will play drums for both the Melvins and Redd Kross on the trek, as well.
The Melvins, whose most recent album is 2018’s Pinkus Abortion Technician, are set to release a combined vinyl reissue of the 1999 albums The Maggot and The Bootlicker later this year.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 17th. Once shows sell out, tickets will be available here.
Melvins 2019 US Tour Dates with Redd Kross and ShitKid:
09/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
09/08 – Berkeley, CA C@ ornerstone
09/10 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall
09/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
09/15 – Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper
09/16 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/19 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
09/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar
09/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
09/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Red Theatre
10/07 – Syracuse, NY @ Wescott Theatre
10/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
10/18 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
10/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/21 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Rom
10/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/25 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
10/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
10/28 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon