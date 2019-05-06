Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Met Gala 2019: Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, Florence Welch, Frank Ocean, and more

This year's theme was "Camp"

by
on May 06, 2019, 7:18pm
0 comments
Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, and Frank Ocean at Met Gala
Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, and Frank Ocean at Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which led to some pretty outrageous outfits. Jared Leto showed up carrying his own head, Kacey Musgraves transformed into Barbie. Lady Gaga, who served as this year’s co-host, wore not one, not two, not three, but four different outfits. And Frank Ocean wore a winter jacket.

Check out photos from the red carpet below:

Jared Leto:

Kacey Musgraves:

Lady Gaga:

Florence Welch:

Janelle Monaé:

Celine Dion:

Harry Styles:

Katy Perry:

Miley Cyrus:

Charli XCX:

Lupita Nyong’o:

Billy Porter:

Rami Malek:

Ezra Miller:

Awkwafina:

Saoirse Ronan:

Elle Fanning:

Halsey:

Benedict Cumberbatch:

Gal Gadot:

And Frank Ocean, who wore a winter coat…

Previous Story
Mac DeMarco passionately covers Feist’s “One Evening” on Fallon: Watch
No comments