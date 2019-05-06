Met Gala 2019: Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, Florence Welch, Frank Ocean, and more

The 2019 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which led to some pretty outrageous outfits. Jared Leto showed up carrying his own head, Kacey Musgraves transformed into Barbie. Lady Gaga, who served as this year’s co-host, wore not one, not two, not three, but four different outfits. And Frank Ocean wore a winter jacket.
Check out photos from the red carpet below:
Jared Leto:
Jared Leto on his way to show the other men how it’s supposed to be done #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PuFIicW5Dr
— Paris (@Killermoniker) May 6, 2019
Kacey Musgraves:
KACEY MUSGRAVES IS LITERALLY A BARBIE LOOK AT HER!!!! #METGala pic.twitter.com/hcbResZ04H
— ig @palomamariee (@ruddgala) May 6, 2019
Lady Gaga:
The #MetGala just started and Lady Gaga has had 4 outfit changes. pic.twitter.com/YuEcnFPb8Y
— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2019
Florence Welch:
florence welch servin final fantasy realness #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5NXUyQohDo
— aurélio 🍄 (@albusquerquee) May 6, 2019
Janelle Monaé:
JANELLE MONAE LADIES & GENTS #MetGala pic.twitter.com/q5BTBOd0Lp
— nat (@ughnats) May 6, 2019
Celine Dion:
Celine Dion at the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EZwTed2sD3
— MET GALA FASHION (@metgalafashion_) May 6, 2019
Harry Styles:
Harry Styles is a star. He was born for this. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NuZK0l8LNx
— Lu ◟̽◞̽ #TwoOfUs (@tommoissmol) May 6, 2019
Katy Perry:
From fireworks to chandelier! @katyperry illuminates the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/c4w4YfnEhD
— The Met (@metmuseum) May 6, 2019
Miley Cyrus:
miley cyrus let me love you forever #MetGala pic.twitter.com/01yBleajwn
— izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) May 6, 2019
Charli XCX:
.@Charli_XCX stuns in a yellow dress for the #MetGala . (📸: Neilson Barnard & Dimitrios Kambouris) pic.twitter.com/yVLjXPLscB
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 6, 2019
Lupita Nyong’o:
Giving Camp with afro picks!! 😫😫😫 I cant with @Lupita_Nyongo! A fucking QUEEN!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/T7T9nZPTsT
— Black Khaleesi (@FindsTruth) May 6, 2019
Billy Porter:
billy porter sending everybody home #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IMJJTIQB7w
— ً (@taersly) May 6, 2019
Rami Malek:
Oh hey, @ItsRamiMalek 👋 #MetGala https://t.co/eZIIxjldC9 pic.twitter.com/G9RFwgUh7s
— TooFab (@TooFab) May 6, 2019
Ezra Miller:
everybody say thank you ezra miller!
#MetGala pic.twitter.com/8trjZKZTbp
— daily ezra pics (@devotedtoezra) May 6, 2019
Awkwafina:
AWKWAFINA! 💛 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/5RGOvZP8Sx
— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 6, 2019
Saoirse Ronan:
YES Saoirse Ronan!!! YESSS #metgala pic.twitter.com/8QpHeiQCp7
— Orgе Саstellanо (@itsOrge) May 6, 2019
Elle Fanning:
Elle Fanning #MetGala pic.twitter.com/L9oeN0peZd
— Met Gala 2019 (@themetgala2019) May 6, 2019
Halsey:
QUEEN HALSEY IS HERE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/G46z1QMR1L
— itzi is meeting seb ✪ (@aureumsqueen) May 6, 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch:
Benedict Cumberbatch looking Fab-U-Lous #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sMXzzkZ6bv
— Cumberbatchweb (@cumberbatchweb) May 6, 2019
Gal Gadot:
ENTRA NA MINHA CASA GAL GADOT #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WxoUv1zMYg
— tiffy 🦄 (@curegagax) May 6, 2019
And Frank Ocean, who wore a winter coat…
Frank Ocean has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OEkiHX8b5L
— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) May 6, 2019
FRANK IN THE PRADA JACKET 🔥 🔥 🔥 #METGALA pic.twitter.com/7sIq1msZIk
— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) May 6, 2019