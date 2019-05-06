Met Gala 2019: Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, Florence Welch, Frank Ocean, and more

Jared Leto, Kacey Musgraves, and Frank Ocean at Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which led to some pretty outrageous outfits. Jared Leto showed up carrying his own head, Kacey Musgraves transformed into Barbie. Lady Gaga, who served as this year’s co-host, wore not one, not two, not three, but four different outfits. And Frank Ocean wore a winter jacket.

Check out photos from the red carpet below:



Jared Leto:

Jared Leto on his way to show the other men how it’s supposed to be done #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PuFIicW5Dr — Paris (@Killermoniker) May 6, 2019

Kacey Musgraves:

KACEY MUSGRAVES IS LITERALLY A BARBIE LOOK AT HER!!!! #METGala pic.twitter.com/hcbResZ04H — ig @palomamariee (@ruddgala) May 6, 2019

Lady Gaga:

The #MetGala just started and Lady Gaga has had 4 outfit changes. pic.twitter.com/YuEcnFPb8Y — Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2019

Florence Welch:

Janelle Monaé:

Celine Dion:

Celine Dion at the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EZwTed2sD3 — MET GALA FASHION (@metgalafashion_) May 6, 2019

Harry Styles:

Harry Styles is a star. He was born for this. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NuZK0l8LNx — Lu ◟̽◞̽ #TwoOfUs (@tommoissmol) May 6, 2019

Katy Perry:

Miley Cyrus:

miley cyrus let me love you forever #MetGala pic.twitter.com/01yBleajwn — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) May 6, 2019

Charli XCX:

.@Charli_XCX stuns in a yellow dress for the #MetGala . (📸: Neilson Barnard & Dimitrios Kambouris) pic.twitter.com/yVLjXPLscB — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) May 6, 2019

Lupita Nyong’o:

Giving Camp with afro picks!! 😫😫😫 I cant with @Lupita_Nyongo! A fucking QUEEN!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/T7T9nZPTsT — Black Khaleesi (@FindsTruth) May 6, 2019

Billy Porter:

Rami Malek:

Ezra Miller:

everybody say thank you ezra miller! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8trjZKZTbp — daily ezra pics (@devotedtoezra) May 6, 2019

Awkwafina:

Saoirse Ronan:

Elle Fanning:

Halsey:

QUEEN HALSEY IS HERE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/G46z1QMR1L — itzi is meeting seb ‎✪ (@aureumsqueen) May 6, 2019

Benedict Cumberbatch:

Gal Gadot:

And Frank Ocean, who wore a winter coat…