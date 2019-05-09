Metallica’s Kirk Hammett falls onstage after slipping on wah pedal: Watch

Metallica's Kirk Hammett, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Kirk Hammett has certainly mastered the wah pedal after 30-plus years in Metallica, but at a rainy show tonight (May 8th) in Milan, Italy, the wah pedal mastered the guitarist.

In a close-up view, thanks to a camera set up on or near his pedalboard, video shows Hammett performing his blistering solo to the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track “Moth Into Flame”, putting his all into it, before the fateful slip and fall.

The guitarist posted the video himself on his Twitter account, writing, “Ummm — I slipped on my wet wah pedal. It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower.” Watch below:

Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal.

It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower. #MetInMilan @Metallica pic.twitter.com/BbOamgkKhF — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) May 8, 2019

Metallica recently kicked off a European tour with Ghost that will run in series of brief legs through August, playing only six or seven shows each month. In September, the band will play a pair of “S&M2” performances with the San Francisco Symphony, followed by a fall tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot. Tickets for Metallica’s upcoming shows are available here.