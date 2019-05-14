The full trailer for Midsommar promises unimaginable horror in broad daylight: Watch

Midsommar (A24)

Last year, Ari Aster made about as auspicious a debut as a filmmaker can with Hereditary. The psychological horror feature became one of A24’s most successful releases to date, while shocking audiences and announcing Aster as an essential new voice to watch — and simultaneously ruining the sound of glottal clicks for everybody who watched it. It also happened to be our favorite film of 2018, and featured our favorite performance of the year as well.

Now, Aster will return barely a year after that film’s release with Midsommar. The story follows a troubled young woman (Florence Pugh) who travels with her increasingly distant boyfriend (Jack Reynor) and his friends (William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter) to a remote Swedish village for their 90-year solstice festival. There, what begins as a vacation in a rural idyll quickly curdles into paranoia and fear, as the influence of the group there (and their strange potions) begins to drive the group into fear, and possibly madness.



Aster directed Hereditary with the kind of vicious, no-detachment intensity that most modern horror goes out of its way to avoid, and if the latest trailer is any indication, Midsommar is going to be a nasty piece of work. Appropriately, it’ll arrive right in the middle of the summer moviegoing season, when it’s released on July 3rd. You know, just in time for all those family vacations.

