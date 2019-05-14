Mikal Cronin announces North American fall tour

Mikal Cronin, photo by Max Mendelsohn

Last week saw Mikal Cronin drop a 7-inch featuring new songs “Undertow” and “Breathe”. He’s back today to announce a North American tour for the fall.

Taking place throughout the month of November, this new outing includes stops in Portland, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, and St. Paul. The indie rocker will also visit Boston, Montreal, New York, New Orleans, Austin, and San Diego.



Prior to the autumn trek, Cronin will play as part of Ty Segall’s The Freedom Band as they present concert residences in London, Los Angeles, Paris, and more in August and October.

Cronin’s last album, MCIII, came out way back in 2015. However, a press statement indicates that more solo news is on the way.

Check out Cronin’s full solo schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased here.

Mikal Cronin 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Do Division Festival

07/05 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo Pre-party

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Badlander

11/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/23 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

11/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/30 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

12/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Revisit “Undertow” b/w “Breathe” below.