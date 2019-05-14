Mikal Cronin announces North American fall tour

Last week saw Mikal Cronin drop a 7-inch featuring new songs “Undertow” and “Breathe”. He’s back today to announce a North American tour for the fall.
Taking place throughout the month of November, this new outing includes stops in Portland, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, and St. Paul. The indie rocker will also visit Boston, Montreal, New York, New Orleans, Austin, and San Diego.
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)
Prior to the autumn trek, Cronin will play as part of Ty Segall’s The Freedom Band as they present concert residences in London, Los Angeles, Paris, and more in August and October.
Cronin’s last album, MCIII, came out way back in 2015. However, a press statement indicates that more solo news is on the way.
Check out Cronin’s full solo schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased here.
Mikal Cronin 2019 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Do Division Festival
07/05 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo Pre-party
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/11 – Missoula, MT @ The Badlander
11/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
11/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/23 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
11/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/30 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
12/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Revisit “Undertow” b/w “Breathe” below.