Miley Cyrus' She is Coming

Earlier in the week, Miley Cyrus surprised fans with the announcement of a new album. Now, the pop star has released She is Coming, marking her first collection of new music since her 2017 LP Younger Now.

The six-track EP finds the singer drawing on a wide range of producers and collaborators. Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow assists on the R&B-inspired “Unholy”, while Mark Ronson offers his production help on “The Most”. Cyrus also turned to Mike WiLL Made-It for party anthem “Party Up the Street”, which features vocal backing from Swae Lee.



In addition, the EP includes the three songs previously previewed during Cyrus’ Saturday set for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. While “Mother’s Daughter” is relatively straightforward, the studio cuts of “D.R.E.A.M.” and “Cattitude” sport guest collaborators. For “Cattitude”, RuPaul makes a cameo, who offers “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” during the track. “D.R.E.A.M.”, which riffs off the hip-hop classic “C.R.E.A.M.”, includes a guest spot from Wu-Tang Clan’s own Ghostface Killah.

Stream the brief, 19-minute album below.

She is Coming Artwork:

She is Coming Tracklist:

01. Mother’s Daughter

02. Unholy

03. D.R.E.A.M. (feat. Ghostface Killah)

04. Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)

05. Party Up the Street (with Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It)

06. The Most

In other news, Miley Cyrus will appear in Black Mirror’s long-awaited fifth season. She is slated to play a pop star “whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears” in the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”.