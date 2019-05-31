Miley Cyrus announces She Is EP trilogy

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is just getting started.

Following today’s release of her six-song She Is Coming, Cyrus has revealed that two additional EPs will arrive later in the year. According to a press release, She Is Here is due out later this spring or summer, with She Is Everything following sometime in the fall or winter. Together, the EPs form a trilogy called She Is: Miley Cyrus, which marks her first proper release since 2017’s Younger Now.



Cyrus’ She Is Coming EP features contributions from Ghostface Killah, Mark Ronson, Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, and Ru Paul (!). Take a listen to the EP’s opening track, “Mother’s Daughter” below, and stream the EP in full here.

In other news, Miley Cyrus will appear in Black Mirror’s long-awaited fifth season. She is slated to play a pop star “whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears” in the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”.