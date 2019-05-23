Millie Bobby Brown sings Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more on Fallon: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show

Never underestimate the power of a microphone in the hands of Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star has proven herself to be quite gifted when it comes to music, whether she’s rapping a recap of season one or performing Cardi B’s verse in “Girls Like You” live with Maroon 5.

It looks like Jimmy Fallon knew she could hold her own, which explains why he challenged her to a “Beat Battle” on The Tonight Show. The game is essentially a musical challenge built for karaoke fans and music junkies. The Roots start playing a beat while both of them must think of songs to sing to that beat, taking turns. The first person who can’t think of a song to sing loses.



This is a proven music regular Millie Bobby Brown going against a seasoned improv artist, though, so neither of them lost. Brown effortlessly rattled off songs by Lizzo, Lorde, Gwen Stefani, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wilson Phillips, Zedd, and Maren Morris & Grey. Fallon retorted with covers of Backstreet Boys, Hall and Oates, Third Eye Blind, Fleetwood Mac, Justin Bieber, and Kenny Rogers. After four straight minutes of the karaoke-style battle, Fallon finally had to wrap it up for time’s sake. Check out a video of it below.

Get ready to see a lot more of Brown this summer. This month, she is starring in the new Godzilla flick, King of the Monsters. Then, come July, she will be back on everybody’s favorite Netflix show, Stranger Things, when it kicks off its third season.

Hopefully this summer will bring an update about the Penguin Random House books related to Stranger Things. Last year, they reportedly were preparing to release a prequel novel by author Gwenda Bond detailing what happened to Eleven’s mother. It’s safe to say that would be quite the summer beach read.