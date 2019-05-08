Mindhunter to explore Son of Sam and Charles Manson in highly anticipated second season

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany in Mindhunter (Netflix)

It’s been nearly two years since David Fincher’s Mindhunter won over the hearts of true crime fanatics on Netflix by detailing the salad days of criminal psychology.

That wait will soon be over as executive producer Charlize Theron told Howard Stern that the second season will drop in August. What’s more, agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) will be mulling over some very familiar mugshots.



According to a Vulture interview with former FBI profiler John Douglas, whose book-of-the-same-name the series is based upon, “They are going to have David Berkowitz, as well as Charles Manson.” He also confirmed that they’re covering “the Atlanta child killings in the early ’80s,” which Fincher previously alluded to shortly after the first season.

(Read: Five “Extremely Wicked” Facts About Ted Bundy)

Even wilder is that Damon Herriman will be playing Charles Manson as Bloody Disgusting reports. If that name rings a bell that’s because he was already cast as Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Crossover, anyone?

Eh, don’t count on it.