Miss June unleash riotous new song “Best Girl”: Stream

New Zealand newcomers will tour the US next month

by
on May 31, 2019, 2:47pm
Miss June "Best Girl" new song music release stream
Miss June, photo by Nicole Brannen

Miss June may not be a household name here in the States, but that’ll likely change soon thanks to bonafide jams like “Best Girl”. On the new song, the rising New Zealand outfit hurl the kind of sawtoothed, brooding yet riotous post-punk sure to ignite house shows and festival crowds alike.

“Best Girl” plays out as “an anthemic for anyone who has been misled from birth, into battle for a spot that doesn’t exist,” Miss June explained in a statement. Hear it for yourself below via a high-energy music video directed by Ch’lita Collins.

On June 10th, new label home Frenchkiss Records will release “Best Girl” and previous offering “Twitch” as a double A-side 7-inch.

After opening for the likes of Foo Fighters, Wolf Alice, and Shellac, Miss June will come to the US next month. Find their full tour schedule below.

Miss June 2019 Tour Dates:
06/11 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last
06/12 – London, UK @ The Windmill
06/15 – London, UK @ Bushstock Festival
06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/18 – New York, NY @ Berlin
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ La Cita
06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Avalon

