Miss June, photo by Nicole Brannen

Miss June may not be a household name here in the States, but that’ll likely change soon thanks to bonafide jams like “Best Girl”. On the new song, the rising New Zealand outfit hurl the kind of sawtoothed, brooding yet riotous post-punk sure to ignite house shows and festival crowds alike.

“Best Girl” plays out as “an anthemic for anyone who has been misled from birth, into battle for a spot that doesn’t exist,” Miss June explained in a statement. Hear it for yourself below via a high-energy music video directed by Ch’lita Collins.



(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

On June 10th, new label home Frenchkiss Records will release “Best Girl” and previous offering “Twitch” as a double A-side 7-inch.

After opening for the likes of Foo Fighters, Wolf Alice, and Shellac, Miss June will come to the US next month. Find their full tour schedule below.

Miss June 2019 Tour Dates:

06/11 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last

06/12 – London, UK @ The Windmill

06/15 – London, UK @ Bushstock Festival

06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/18 – New York, NY @ Berlin

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ La Cita

06/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Avalon