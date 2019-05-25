Moby issues apology to Natalie Portman: “It was truly inconsiderate of me”

Moby and Natalie Portman

Moby has come forward and apologized.

On Saturday morning, the singer-songwriter posted two statements on his Instagram account, both in response to this week’s controversy surrounding his alleged past relationship to Natalie Portman as detailed in his latest memoir Then It Fell Apart.



The first, titled “a message”, was posted three hours prior to the second, and reads like a preamble. “I certainly haven’t enjoyed this last week, but it’s reminded me of a couple of things,” he wrote, digressing on how “our sense of self and well-being really shouldn’t come from the opinions of strangers” and that “my problems are tiny and insignificant” in a world that’s “truly falling apart.”

His second, titled “from moby, an apology”, finds him directly contending with the Portman incident. “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” he wrote. “I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

He added, “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress,” contending, “I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.”

What’s more, he also acknowledged their age difference — Portman is 16 years his junior and the memoir suggests they began dating in 1999, when she was 18 — by concluding, “Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

His sentiments expressed here are remarkably different from comments he made earlier this week. Shortly after Portman’s criticism of the memoir made waves online, Moby reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, “I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history.”

Read his latest statements in full below.